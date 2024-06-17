Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 60,257 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,818,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,257 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $90,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Gratus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 17,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000.

GSST stock opened at $50.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.18.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

