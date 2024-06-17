Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 8,826 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,938,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,826 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $92,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 175.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 151.9% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 181.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1,927.7% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $48.35 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $46.70 and a one year high of $48.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.79.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
