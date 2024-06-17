Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Receives Buy Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOSS traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.55. The stock had a trading volume of 8,560,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,779. Gossamer Bio has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $124.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average is $0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). Analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Faheem Hasnain sold 23,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total value of $26,879.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,539.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOSS. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,954,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,332 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 9,916.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 196,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 194,768 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 88.5% in the third quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 6,530,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,136 shares during the last quarter. ARCH Venture Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the third quarter worth about $6,709,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the third quarter worth about $4,417,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colony-stimulatin factor 1 receptor and c-KIT inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of PAH.

