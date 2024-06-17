Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Short Interest Update

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the May 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 739,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

GGG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Graco by 536.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 190,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,769,000 after acquiring an additional 160,860 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 63.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Graco by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 18,931 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Graco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Graco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GGG stock opened at $79.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.23. Graco has a 12 month low of $69.78 and a 12 month high of $94.77.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $492.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.19 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 23.01%. Graco’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Graco will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

