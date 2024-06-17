Graham (NYSE:GHC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 5,165 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 14,956 shares.The stock last traded at $705.75 and had previously closed at $706.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Graham Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $733.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $715.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.11.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $11.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter.

Graham Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.41%.

Insider Transactions at Graham

In other news, Director Anne M. Mulcahy purchased 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $745.07 per share, with a total value of $100,584.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,236.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graham

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Graham by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,990,000 after acquiring an additional 20,629 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Graham by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,741,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Graham by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,051,000 after purchasing an additional 8,443 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Graham during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,160,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in Graham by 1.0% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,620,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

