Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT) Director Buys C$67,256.00 in Stock

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Free Report) Director Al Mawani purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$67.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,256.00.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$30.78 and a 52 week high of C$38.97.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported C$1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.26 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$138.95 million during the quarter.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend
About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.
Read More
