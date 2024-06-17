Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT) Director Buys C$67,256.00 in Stock

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Free Report) Director Al Mawani purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$67.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,256.00.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$30.78 and a 52 week high of C$38.97.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported C$1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.26 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$138.95 million during the quarter.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st.

(Get Free Report)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.