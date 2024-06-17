GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 5,705,508 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 13,828,997 shares.The stock last traded at $79.89 and had previously closed at $80.96.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,648,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 799.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,753,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

