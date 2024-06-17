Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Acquires 1,563 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $7,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 247.0% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 292.6% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $87.29 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $96.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.76 and its 200-day moving average is $83.94. The stock has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on EW. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.06.

View Our Latest Report on EW

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total transaction of $688,426.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,931.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total value of $688,426.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,931.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $1,329,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,049,739.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,104 shares of company stock valued at $11,267,464 over the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.