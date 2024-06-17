Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Acquires 40,760 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 732.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,325 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,760 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Members Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 71,576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% during the third quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 705,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,628,000 after acquiring an additional 26,465 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,397,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $825,065,000 after purchasing an additional 277,631 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $183.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $191.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.92 and a 200-day moving average of $170.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,868,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total transaction of $632,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,688,826.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,838 shares of company stock worth $11,984,344. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

