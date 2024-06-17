Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Buys 65 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $378,728,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Biogen by 936.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 656,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,883,000 after buying an additional 593,158 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Biogen by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 977,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,898,000 after buying an additional 571,795 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 24,726.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 476,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,411,000 after buying an additional 474,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in Biogen by 237.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 437,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,102,000 after buying an additional 307,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $231.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of -0.02. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.44 and a 12-month high of $304.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $294.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $339.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.50.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

