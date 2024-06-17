Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Buys 842 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,284 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Trading Down 1.9 %

Boeing stock opened at $177.27 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $159.70 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.94 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.44 and a 200 day moving average of $202.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BA. Barclays dropped their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.89.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

