Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Grows Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,270 shares during the period. Molson Coors Beverage makes up approximately 1.3% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $10,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 80,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after buying an additional 12,511 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,479,000 after acquiring an additional 153,968 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $722,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 2,087.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $49.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $49.19 and a twelve month high of $70.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.81.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.07.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

