Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $6.10 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,554,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $20,629,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $17,913,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Up 0.0 %

AMGN stock opened at $298.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $160.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.60. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.44 and a twelve month high of $329.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $292.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMGN. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amgen

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.