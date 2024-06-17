Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Invests $298,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $198.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $202.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.78. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

