Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Invests $478,000 in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,297 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,567,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,028,245,000 after buying an additional 445,877 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $179,739,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Twilio by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,385,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,131,000 after acquiring an additional 217,796 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,255,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,261,000 after acquiring an additional 43,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Twilio by 3.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,254,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,415,000 after purchasing an additional 38,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $54.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.62. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.86 and a 12-month high of $78.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Twilio from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Twilio

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $256,638.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,415,533.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,633 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total value of $412,041.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 234,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,561,611.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $256,638.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,614 shares in the company, valued at $10,415,533.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,349 shares of company stock valued at $3,120,046 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.