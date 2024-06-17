Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Purchases 11,853 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 184,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,853 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Slagle Financial LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 104,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 53,068 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,209,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,886,849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,099,024 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 19,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $821,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $27.53 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $40.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,799.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

