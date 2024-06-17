Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slagle Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $553,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,216,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,038,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $57.83 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $61.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

