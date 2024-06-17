Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,270,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,909,057 shares during the last quarter. Nepc LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $111,622,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,225,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,137,000 after buying an additional 1,683,535 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7,707.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,701,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,273,000 after buying an additional 1,680,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,688,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,168,000 after buying an additional 1,216,421 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $57.97 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.00. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.33 and a one year high of $58.57.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.206 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

