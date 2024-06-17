Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 18,230 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,377 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 18,230 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $8,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. City State Bank increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 157.3% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 193 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 173.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 344 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 335.6% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $61,678.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,382.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EXPE shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $152.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.12.

Expedia Group Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $124.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.38. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $160.05. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.79.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 41.63% and a net margin of 6.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

