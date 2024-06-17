Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Takes $274,000 Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 13,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 485,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,044,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 100,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 39,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $896,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $19.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $20.95.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

