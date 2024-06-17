Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 127,700 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the May 15th total of 104,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Performance

Shares of PAC stock opened at $166.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.48. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a one year low of $107.25 and a one year high of $197.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.70.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $500.56 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 52.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAC. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 8.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

