Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 59.86% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Harmonic

Harmonic Price Performance

HLIT stock opened at $11.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Harmonic has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $18.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.97.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Harmonic had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $122.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Harmonic’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Harmonic will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Ian Graham sold 52,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $577,393.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,616 shares in the company, valued at $696,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmonic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Harmonic by 237.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the first quarter worth $114,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the third quarter worth $131,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 12.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

About Harmonic

(Get Free Report)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.