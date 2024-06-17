HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX)

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 449.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on LXRX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ LXRX opened at $1.82 on Monday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $3.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.88. The company has a current ratio of 15.58, a quick ratio of 15.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $448.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.38.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 108.54% and a negative net margin of 8,311.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 350.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 22,043 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

