HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF)

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Bitfarms from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $3.25 to $2.30 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Bitfarms from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Bitfarms in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Bitfarms in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.88.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BITF

Bitfarms Stock Up 2.1 %

Bitfarms stock opened at $2.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 3.68. Bitfarms has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $3.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $50.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.51 million. Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 19.24% and a negative net margin of 64.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bitfarms will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitfarms

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BITF. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bitfarms during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Bitfarms during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new position in Bitfarms during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Bitfarms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.