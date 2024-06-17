HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP)

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 385.83% from the stock’s previous close.
Indaptus Therapeutics Stock Performance
INDP stock opened at $2.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.09. Indaptus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.30.
Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Indaptus Therapeutics will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Indaptus Therapeutics Company Profile
Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical candidate is Decoy20 used to produce single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, and chronic hepatitis B virus, and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial.
