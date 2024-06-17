HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP)

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 385.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Indaptus Therapeutics Stock Performance

INDP stock opened at $2.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.09. Indaptus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.30.

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Indaptus Therapeutics will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Indaptus Therapeutics

Indaptus Therapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INDP Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Indaptus Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical candidate is Decoy20 used to produce single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, and chronic hepatitis B virus, and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial.

