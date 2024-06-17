HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX)

Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 334.78% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of Scilex in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Scilex Stock Performance

Scilex stock opened at $1.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $291.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.01. Scilex has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $8.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.40.

Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $10.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.67 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Scilex will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jay Chun bought 57,500 shares of Scilex stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $51,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jay Chun purchased 57,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $51,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jaisim Shah bought 83,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.84 per share, with a total value of $69,771.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,112.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Scilex by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,988,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 55,757 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Scilex in the 3rd quarter worth about $665,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its position in Scilex by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 52,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 17,245 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Scilex during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Scilex during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scilex Company Profile

Scilex Holding Company focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing non-opioid pain management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Its commercial products include ZTlido (lidocaine topical system) 1.8% (ZTlido), a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain associated with postherpetic neuralgia (PHN), which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain; ELYXYB, a ready-to-use oral solution for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults; and GLOPERBA, a liquid oral version of the anti-gout medicine colchicine indicated for the prophylaxis of painful gout flares in adults.

