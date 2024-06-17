HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

HCA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $396.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $325.59.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $337.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $320.68 and its 200 day moving average is $313.21. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $215.96 and a 52-week high of $343.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26. The company has a market cap of $88.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.69.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 674.49% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 20.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total value of $289,299.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,474. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total value of $289,299.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at $520,474. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,544,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,273 shares of company stock valued at $4,211,228. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $694,985,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,503,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,121,000 after buying an additional 1,183,890 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 57.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,792,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,750 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,404,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,836,000 after purchasing an additional 456,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 230.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 553,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,747,000 after purchasing an additional 385,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

