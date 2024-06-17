Head to Head Analysis: WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) versus Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH)

WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI – Get Free Report) and Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

WiMi Hologram Cloud has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Porch Group has a beta of 2.11, meaning that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.0% of WiMi Hologram Cloud shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.5% of Porch Group shares are held by institutional investors. 35.6% of WiMi Hologram Cloud shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of Porch Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WiMi Hologram Cloud N/A N/A N/A Porch Group -23.68% -1,182.09% -11.26%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WiMi Hologram Cloud and Porch Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares WiMi Hologram Cloud and Porch Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WiMi Hologram Cloud $82.65 million 0.82 -$59.47 million N/A N/A Porch Group $430.30 million 0.40 -$133.93 million ($1.14) -1.51

WiMi Hologram Cloud has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Porch Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for WiMi Hologram Cloud and Porch Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WiMi Hologram Cloud 0 0 0 0 N/A Porch Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

Porch Group has a consensus target price of $7.19, suggesting a potential upside of 317.88%. Given Porch Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Porch Group is more favorable than WiMi Hologram Cloud.

Summary

WiMi Hologram Cloud beats Porch Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WiMi Hologram Cloud

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in three segments: AR Advertising Services, AR Entertainment, and Semiconductor Related Products and Services. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products. Its holographic AR advertising software enables users to insert into video footages real or animated three-dimensional objects; and online holographic AR advertising solution embeds holographic AR ads into films and shows. The company's holographic AR entertainment products consist primarily of payment middleware software, game distribution platform, and holographic mixed reality software. In addition, it engages in the provision of central processing algorithm services, and provides computer chip products to enterprise customers, as well as sells comprehensive solutions for central processing algorithms and related services with software and hardware integration. Further, the company's holographic AR technologies are used in software engineering, content production, cloud, big data, and artificial intelligence. Additionally, it provides hardware performance optimization and software algorithm optimization services to online game developers and game distributors. The company serves a range of industries, including manufacturing, real estate, entertainment, technology, media and telecommunications, travel, education, and retail. WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services. This segment offers inspection software and services, title insurance software, mortgage software, moving services, mover and homeowner marketing, and measurement software for roofers. The Insurance segment offers consumers with insurance and warranty products to protect their homes. This segment provides property-related insurance and captive reinsurance products; and warranty products under the Porch Warranty, American Home Protect, and Residential Warranty Services brands. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

