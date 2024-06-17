Head-To-Head Comparison: Elio Motors (OTCMKTS:ELIO) & Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY)

Elio Motors (OTCMKTS:ELIO – Get Free Report) and Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Elio Motors and Polestar Automotive Holding UK, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Elio Motors alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elio Motors 0 0 0 0 N/A Polestar Automotive Holding UK 2 2 2 0 2.00

Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a consensus target price of $3.48, suggesting a potential upside of 387.99%. Given Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Polestar Automotive Holding UK is more favorable than Elio Motors.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elio Motors N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Polestar Automotive Holding UK $2.46 billion 0.71 -$465.79 million N/A N/A

This table compares Elio Motors and Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Elio Motors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Polestar Automotive Holding UK.

Profitability

This table compares Elio Motors and Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elio Motors N/A N/A N/A Polestar Automotive Holding UK -25.83% N/A -21.58%

Volatility and Risk

Elio Motors has a beta of 10.47, suggesting that its stock price is 947% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are owned by institutional investors. 81.4% of Elio Motors shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Elio Motors

(Get Free Report)

Elio Motors, Inc., a development stage company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles. The company focuses on developing the Elio, a three wheeled vehicle for mass production in the United States, which gives 84 miles per gallon. Elio Motors, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

(Get Free Report)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Elio Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elio Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.