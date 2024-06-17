Head to Head Review: Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) vs. CDT Environmental Technology Investment (NASDAQ:CDTG)

CDT Environmental Technology Investment (NASDAQ:CDTG – Get Free Report) and Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CDT Environmental Technology Investment and Perma-Fix Environmental Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDT Environmental Technology Investment $34.21 million 1.25 $7.42 million N/A N/A Perma-Fix Environmental Services $89.74 million 1.70 $490,000.00 ($0.20) -48.40

CDT Environmental Technology Investment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Perma-Fix Environmental Services.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDT Environmental Technology Investment N/A N/A N/A Perma-Fix Environmental Services -3.20% -5.82% -2.90%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares CDT Environmental Technology Investment and Perma-Fix Environmental Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

25.5% of Perma-Fix Environmental Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Perma-Fix Environmental Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CDT Environmental Technology Investment and Perma-Fix Environmental Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CDT Environmental Technology Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A Perma-Fix Environmental Services 0 0 1 0 3.00

Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 85.95%. Given Perma-Fix Environmental Services’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Perma-Fix Environmental Services is more favorable than CDT Environmental Technology Investment.

Summary

Perma-Fix Environmental Services beats CDT Environmental Technology Investment on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CDT Environmental Technology Investment

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited is a waste treatment company which designs, develops, manufactures, sells, installs, operates and maintains sewage treatment systems and provides sewage treatment services. CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company through Treatment and Services segments. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities. This segment is also involved in the research and development activities to identify, develop, and implement waste processing techniques for problematic waste streams. The Services segment provides technical services, including professional radiological measurement and site survey of government and commercial installations; health physics services; integrated occupational safety and health services; and consulting, engineering, project and waste management, environmental, decontamination and decommissioning (D&D) field, technical and management personnel and services; and waste management services. This segment also offers nuclear services, including D&D of government and commercial facilities, including engineering, technology applications, specialty services, logistics, transportation, processing, and disposal; and license termination support, such as project management, planning, characterization, waste stream identification and delineation, remediation/demolition, compliance demonstration, final status survey, reporting, transportation, disposal and emergency response. In addition, it maintains, services, maintains, calibrates, and sources health physics, IH and customized nuclear, environmental, and occupational safety and health instruments. The company provides its services to research institutions, commercial companies, public utilities, and governmental agencies through direct sales to customers or through intermediaries. Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

