Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Short Interest Update

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,030,000 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the May 15th total of 12,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $34,883,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 217,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 42,030 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $892,000. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 286,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 63,896 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $1,450,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.41.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 0.4 %

DOC opened at $19.65 on Monday. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $22.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.12 and a 200-day moving average of $15.75.

Healthpeak Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. This is a boost from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 342.87%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

