Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HTLF. Raymond James upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Heartland Financial USA from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $42.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.16. Heartland Financial USA has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $45.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $279.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.73 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 11.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Robert B. Engel sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $191,976.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert B. Engel sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $191,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert B. Engel sold 5,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $149,385.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,529 shares of company stock valued at $341,387. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 37,550.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 695.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 79.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

