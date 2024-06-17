Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 419,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,920 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.76% of Helen of Troy worth $50,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,995,000 after acquiring an additional 11,285 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 5.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 164.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after buying an additional 31,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,940,000 after buying an additional 9,109 shares during the last quarter.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HELE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Helen of Troy from $151.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $121.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Helen of Troy Stock Performance

NASDAQ HELE opened at $98.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $143.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.84.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $489.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.88 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 8.41%. As a group, analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Helen of Troy Profile

(Free Report)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.