Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 2,561,040 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 6,931,074 shares.The stock last traded at $24.51 and had previously closed at $23.75.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HIMS shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2,441.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.56.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Melissa Baird sold 11,750 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $141,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 538,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,510,298.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hims & Hers Health news, COO Melissa Baird sold 11,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $141,940.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 538,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,510,298.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 98,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $2,112,761.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,291.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 950,532 shares of company stock worth $16,181,883 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3,890.5% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,928,000 after buying an additional 1,634,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $638,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at $1,770,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

