Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Holdings Lifted by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 168.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slagle Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 18,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 9,230 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,763,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of HON opened at $208.53 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $211.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Daiwa America raised shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.75.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

