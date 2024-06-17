Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON stock opened at $208.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.33. The company has a market capitalization of $135.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $211.63.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.06%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HON. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Daiwa America upgraded Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.75.

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

