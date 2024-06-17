Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Shares Gap Down to $4.95

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.95, but opened at $4.85. Hudson Pacific Properties shares last traded at $4.81, with a volume of 46,410 shares traded.

HPP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wedbush cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.40 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.49.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.84.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $214.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.61 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -12.50%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, CEO Victor J. Coleman sold 100,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $518,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,996.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 13,420 shares of company stock valued at $59,912. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 103,925.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

