Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Short Interest Update

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hugo Boss Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of BOSSY stock opened at $9.67 on Monday. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of $9.48 and a twelve month high of $16.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. Hugo Boss had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 6.15%. On average, research analysts expect that Hugo Boss will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Hugo Boss Increases Dividend

About Hugo Boss

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.1923 dividend. This is a positive change from Hugo Boss’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Hugo Boss’s payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparels, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It also offers licensed products comprising of fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, equestrian, and cycling. The company markets and sells its products under the BOSS and HUGO brand names through freestanding stores, shop-in-shops, factory outlets, multi-brand stores, and franchise business, as well as online retailers, distribution, and stores.

