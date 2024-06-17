Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 921,880 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 1,549,291 shares.The stock last traded at $6.46 and had previously closed at $7.05.

HUMA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Humacyte Stock Down 10.9 %

The company has a market cap of $747.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts forecast that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Humacyte news, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 809,786 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $6,405,407.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,381,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,566,510.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 809,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $6,405,407.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,381,354 shares in the company, valued at $42,566,510.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 358,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $2,539,100.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,830,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,201,058.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 54,412 shares of company stock worth $369,107 and sold 1,628,820 shares worth $12,464,121. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Humacyte in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Humacyte by 350.4% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Humacyte by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Humacyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte Company Profile



Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

