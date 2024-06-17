HWH International Inc. (NASDAQ:HWH) Short Interest Up 10.2% in May

HWH International Inc. (NASDAQ:HWH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,700 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the May 15th total of 78,700 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ HWH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.96. 13,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,968. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.32. HWH International has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $15.04.

HWH International Inc operates a marketplace to provide products and services for health, wealth, and happiness. The company operates through HWH Marketplace, Hapi Cafés, Hapi Travel, and Hapi Wealth Builder segments. The HWH Marketplace segment provides products manufactured by its affiliate companies at a discounted price to its members.

