ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up 1.7% of ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $7,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth $424,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 192,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,465,000. Finally, Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth $504,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

FTCS opened at $83.76 on Monday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.11 and a fifty-two week high of $85.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.2247 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

