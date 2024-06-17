ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,345 shares during the period. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $5,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 80.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,854,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,986 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,316,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,054,000 after acquiring an additional 67,479 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,080,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,862,000 after acquiring an additional 36,498 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 700.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,550,000 after acquiring an additional 902,262 shares during the period. Finally, AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 953,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,910,000 after purchasing an additional 230,315 shares in the last quarter.

JCPB stock opened at $46.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.86 and its 200-day moving average is $46.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1974 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

