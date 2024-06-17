ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Buys 504 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,300 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 58,301 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 78,345 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,351,000 after purchasing an additional 15,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $2,340,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WMT opened at $66.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $67.57. The company has a market cap of $538.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.47 and a 200-day moving average of $58.23.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WMT shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.94.

In related news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $1,944,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,386,389.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $877,406.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 658,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,031,755.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $1,944,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,493,971 shares of company stock valued at $950,549,592. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

