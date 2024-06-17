ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 14.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Caterpillar by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 8.9% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 40,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,249,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.35.

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $512,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $512,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $321.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $157.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.76 and a 1 year high of $382.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $347.82 and a 200 day moving average of $324.59.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.48%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

