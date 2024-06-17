ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 54.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,347.2% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,039,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,981,000 after buying an additional 2,915,578 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $345,621,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,903,000. Adroit Compliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,378,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,446,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,483,000 after purchasing an additional 254,848 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $182.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $79.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.26 and a 200 day moving average of $175.90. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.67 and a 12 month high of $184.34.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

