ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Has $3.55 Million Position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Free Report) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.15% of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQWL. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth $233,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,285,000. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 443,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,864,000 after buying an additional 155,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 406.7% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EQWL opened at $93.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $629.39 million, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.62. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $95.23.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

