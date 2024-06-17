ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Has $3.95 Million Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises about 0.9% of ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $3,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQM. Gerber LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,197,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,327,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

Shares of QQQM stock opened at $197.23 on Monday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $140.84 and a 12 month high of $197.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.16. The company has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

