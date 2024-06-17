ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 72,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,574,000. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC owned 4.49% of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLU. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF stock opened at $170.24 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.78 million, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a 12 month low of $137.59 and a 12 month high of $175.72.

SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (VLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1500 Low Valuation Tilt index. The fund tracks an index that weights securities according to a combination of fundamental factors, and aims to find those with lower prices relative to valuations. VLU was launched on Oct 24, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

