ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Purchases 152 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Objective Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 11,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Gerber LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, True Vision MN LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $434,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $197.82 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.05 and a 200 day moving average of $199.78. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $211.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.