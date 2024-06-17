ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 475.0% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $57.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.09. The company has a market cap of $80.71 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $61.01.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

